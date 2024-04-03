Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police

A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.

The West Vancouver Police Department said officers were called about a single-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at about 11 p.m. last Monday. Nobody was in the Lamborghini Huracan – which was abandoned in a ditch – when police arrived.

Police said they conducted an "exhaustive search" to find who was in the vehicle and, with the co-operation of the vehicle owner, found and interviewed two people who were in the car. In turned out, police said, a 13-year-old was driving at the time of the crash.

"The youth and a friend decided to take the car for a drive but were unable to control the car in the dark and rainy conditions," said Sgt. Chris Bigland in a news release. "While significant property damage has been done, we are grateful that no one was hurt in the collision."

Police said damage to the vehicle was so severe it had to be written off. A photo shared by the WVPD shows the Lamborghini had crashed through a fence, completely damaging the front-end.

The 13-year-old driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with speeding, driving without due care, failing to remain at the scene of a collision and driving without a licence.