Kultar Singh Gill facing more charges in caught-on-video crash into Aldergrove community policing centre

The man accused of crashing into a Metro Vancouver community policing centre while a woman's legs hung from the open car door has been charged with additional crimes.

Kultar Singh Gill is now facing four charges; one count of aggravated assault, one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and two counts of failure to stop. The offences are alleged to have taken place in both Abbotsford and Langley on Oct. 29.

Langley RCMP, in a media release the day after the crash, said officers were called to the scene in the Aldergrove neighbourhood around 8:30 p.m. Sunday where they found bystanders assisting an injured woman.

The suspect, who Mounties say fled on foot, was arrested nearby and taken into custody.

The police have said "witness information has determined the incident may have begun further east on Fraser Highway," but have not released any additional information on what unfolded prior to the caught-on-video crash.

No information about the victim or her injuries has been provided.

The court file is a "K" file, a designation the BC Prosecution Service uses for crimes in which the investigation reveals the victim and accused are or have been in an "ongoing close and personal or intimate relationship."