Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger

Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on June 9 in Mission Creek Regional Park. The suspect approached the victim and grabbed her, but she broke free, ran away and called police, Mounties said in a previous statement on the matter.

On Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP held a news conference and released a forensic sketch artist's rendering of the suspect, who has been described as a white man in his 50s with short, grey hair.

He was wearing "a grey or white long-sleeve jacket with red colouring on the shoulder area" at the time of the assault attempt, according to police.

"If you are able to identify the male suspect, please contact the RCMP non-anonymous tip line at 250-470-6236 and reference file number 2024-31438,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock in a news release Wednesday.

Police also asked the public to submit any surveillance or dash cam video they recorded around the time and vicinity of the assault.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.