    • 5 kittens rescued from site of human-caused wildfire on Vancouver Island

    Five kittens are being treated for burns after being rescued by firefighters on Vancouver Island last week, according to the BC SPCA.

    On June 20 a wildfire, reportedly human-caused, started less than a quarter of a kilometre away from the organization's shelter in Port Alberni. One kitten was found almost immediately by crews doing sweeps of the area, and another two were found later that day. When firefighters returned the next day, they found two more.

    "One lucky kitten escaped with only a small amount of singed fur. The remaining kittens have burns on their paws, tails, ears, and noses," the BC SPCA said in a news release.

    "One little one is suffering from burns to his face, abdomen, mouth, eyelids, tail, and rectum. Their paws are burned, and the skin is sloughing off."

    The proximity of the shelter to where the kittens were found meant they got almost immediate medical attention – and all five are expected to recover. Their treatment will include being given subcutaneous fluids, medication and eyedrops, as well as having ointment applied to their burns.

    Sam Sattar, the manager of the BC SPCA's Alberni-Clayoquot animal centre, says the kittens have been troupers – even purring through their pain.

    "Even on the way to the veterinary hospital prior to any supportive care or pain management, the healthiest of the kittens were playing and acting like kittens,” Sattar said.

    “The ones with the more serious injuries have just wanted to sleep, heal and cuddle with each other on a plush blanket that doesn't cause their burns any discomfort.”

    The kitten that was least injured will be up for adoption soon, while the others will be available some time in July.

