Vancouver traffic radio station AM 730 goes off the air

    On Wednesday, Metro Vancouver’s traffic radio station AM 730 disappeared from the airwaves.

    Without notice, the station started playing CKNW 980 broadcasts and the AM 730 website now redirects to that of CKNW.

    The station’s final tweet, in response to a vehicle stall clearing up just after 7:30 a.m., was “gone!”

    The familiar “all traffic, all the time” jingle is no more, parent company Corus has confirmed.

    A spokesperson told CTV News in a statement Corus has decided to reduce AM radio programming in Vancouver and Edmonton as part of an “efficiency review” across the company.

    “As a result, certain roles have been impacted,” she wrote.

    Corus says AM 730 CKGO in Vancouver has ceased to operate as an all-traffic station and 880 CHQT-AM in Edmonton will stop airing as an all-news station.

    “To minimize disruption to our audiences and advertisers, for a temporary, interim period, our powerhouse news-talk station 980 CKNW Vancouver will share programming content with its sister station CKGO, and our heritage news-talk station 630 CHED in Edmonton will share programming content with its sister station CHQT,” the statement continued.

    Following that undetermined period, Corus says it will operate one AM news-talk station in each city.

