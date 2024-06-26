VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel 2 upcoming shows in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

    Neil Young performs in Napa, Calif., on May 25, 2019. (Amy Harris / Invision / AP) Neil Young performs in Napa, Calif., on May 25, 2019. (Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
    Share

    Canadian folk-rock legend Neil Young and his band Crazy Horse have cancelled two upcoming shows in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

    Band members fell ill after a recent performance in Detroit and are "still not fully recovered," according to a message posted to Young's website on Wednesday.

    As a result, all remaining stops on the Love Earth Tour have been called off, at least temporarily.

    "Sadly our great tour will have an unplanned break," the band's message reads. "We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again."

    Ticketmaster sent out an email Wednesday afternoon confirming the July 22 and 23 tour stops at Burnaby's Deer Lake Park have been cancelled.

    Refunds should be processed within "14-21 days," and require no action on the part of ticketholders, the company said.

    In their statement, Neil Young and Crazy Horse apologized to fans, particularly those who had made travel plans for their remaining shows, but said their health is a top priority.

    "We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for us," they said. "And… for us." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canucks season ticket holder speaks out after membership revoked

    Peter Wortman has been a Vancouver Canucks season ticket holder for 33 years, and was planning to sign on again for 2024/2025. But earlier this month, he got an email saying his full-season membership had been revoked, because the team believes he’s a ticket broker.

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News