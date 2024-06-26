Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel 2 upcoming shows in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

Canadian folk-rock legend Neil Young and his band Crazy Horse have cancelled two upcoming shows in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Band members fell ill after a recent performance in Detroit and are "still not fully recovered," according to a message posted to Young's website on Wednesday.

As a result, all remaining stops on the Love Earth Tour have been called off, at least temporarily.

"Sadly our great tour will have an unplanned break," the band's message reads. "We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again."

Ticketmaster sent out an email Wednesday afternoon confirming the July 22 and 23 tour stops at Burnaby's Deer Lake Park have been cancelled.

Refunds should be processed within "14-21 days," and require no action on the part of ticketholders, the company said.

In their statement, Neil Young and Crazy Horse apologized to fans, particularly those who had made travel plans for their remaining shows, but said their health is a top priority.

"We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for us," they said. "And… for us."