VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Unknown man attempted to sexually assault woman on Kelowna trail: RCMP

A stock photo of a person walking. (Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto) A stock photo of a person walking. (Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)
Share

Mounties in Kelowna are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on a walking trail over the weekend.

On Sunday at 8:45 a.m., the woman was walking on a trail in Mission Creek Regional Park, when she was approached by a stranger.

"The unknown male grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to free herself, run away, and then phoned the police immediately," a news release from the Kelowna RCMP says.

"The man is described as white, between 50 and 60 years old with short grey hair who was wearing a beige or grey jacket with "red colouring on the shoulder area," police say.

Despite searching the area, the suspect has not yet been located and residents are being warned to expect a heightened police presence in the neighbourhood until at least Monday evening.

Anyone with information is urged to call 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2024-31438.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News