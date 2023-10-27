Keep pumpkins off porches this Halloween, B.C. conservation service urges

Halloween jack-o-lanterns can attract wild and unwelcome trick-or-treaters, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

The gourds are an attractant for bears, the service says in a social media post, adding that the timing of the spooky holiday coincides with the period when the animals are preparing for hibernation.

"Bears are in their hyperphagia (extreme urge to eat food) phase in preparation for winter denning. To keep them out of communities, it is crucial to secure all attractants, such as garbage, pet food and birdseed. This includes pumpkins," the BCCOS says in a Facebook post.

For those who don’t want to forego the traditional decorations, the service recommends displaying them in a window.

"If you must put your pumpkin outside, the BCCOS suggests doing this on Halloween night only, and bringing them inside at night before disposing of them properly," the Facebook posts continues.

"It is important to limit the length of time your pumpkin is outdoors, especially if you live in a neighbourhood with bear activity."

The most recent statistics on black bears from the BC COS are from August and show that the service received 5,963 calls about the animals – the highest number by far for that month since 2011. That same month, 182 bears were killed, also a high for the month of August. Seven bears were translocated, eight were hazed, and six cubs were taken to rehab.

"Black bears are abundant throughout B.C. and extremely adaptable. They are able to take advantage of human-dominated landscapes and the number of human-black bear conflicts each year is consistently high," the BCCOS website explains.

"Fluctuations in the number of conflicts with black bears appear to be based mainly on the availability of natural food sources."

More information on how to secure attractants and minimize conflicts with wild animals is available online.