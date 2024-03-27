Keep away from Vancouver's feral rabbits on Easter weekend, city says
With the Easter long weekend approaching, Vancouver residents are being urged not to approach the feral rabbits living at Jericho Beach.
The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation released a bulletin Wednesday outlining some of the reasons not to interact with the invasive rabbits living at the Jericho colony – which range from potential bites and scratches to the risk of catching a deadly disease.
Rabbits can carry pests and parasites, including ticks, which themselves can transmit Lyme disease and serious illnesses to both humans and dogs, the board warned.
"While trying to get close to a small fluffy bunny can seem harmless, the best thing you can do is give it space and observe from afar," the bulletin reads. "If you have a dog, keep it under control, on leash and away from wildlife."
Visitors at Jericho Beach often try to pick up and feed the rabbits, drawn by their "fluffy tails, twitching noses and relative tameness," according to the park board.
But feeding wildlife is illegal across the city's parks and beaches, and officials cautioned that anyone caught violating the law can be fined up to $500.
Illegal feeding can be reported by calling 311, the board said.
