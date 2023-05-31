Kamloops RCMP searching for stolen tricycle

Mounties in Kamloops are trying to reunite a child with a "special" tricycle that was recently stolen.

In a statement Wednesday, the detachment says the three-wheeler is believed to have been taken overnight on Saturday from a home on the North Shore. The Kamloops RCMP have released photos of the tricycle, describing it as blue, foldable with regular-sized bicycle tires.

“The tricycle holds great emotional value to its owner, who is a young child, still learning how to ride,” said spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in the media release.

Anyone who sees the trike or has information is asked to call 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-18747.