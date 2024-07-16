'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom

Richard Bernard was helping his good friend following the recent loss of his wife of 38 years. As the two were organizing her belongings, he noticed a unique-looking gold necklace.

It featured two bird charms, a bow, and five green gems. Bernard, a former antique shop owner, used Google Lens to try and find more information on the item.

Upon his search, the first page to show up was a CTV News article from 2020 that featured a missing necklace with the same details. The necklace owner, along with Delta Police, urged anyone with information about the family heirloom to come forward.

“I was excited,” said Bernard. “I thought it was cool.”

When Bernard saw the article, he called CTV News Vancouver to explain the situation. He told CTV News that his friend had found the item a few years ago and gave it to his wife for her birthday.

Bernard explained that he and his friend simply wanted to reunite the necklace with the rightful owner and weren’t looking for any type of reward.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said the 64-year-old. “I think everyone should do that. Whether you find a wallet or find a phone – just give it back to its right owner.”

With the help of Delta police, CTV News was able to connect with the Kathy Hoem, the necklace’s rightful owner.

“Oh my,” said Hoem. “I’m just so grateful to him.”

She says the necklace was handed down to her by her mother who moved here from England and considers it priceless.

“Not all people value things like this, so I’m forever grateful,” said Hoem.

Hoem tells CTV News she was devastated when she lost the necklace when she was seeing a show in Downtown Vancouver. She searched the area, printed out posters and reached out to police.

Bernard’s gesture has left a lasting impression.

“(I'm) very hopeful. For the world, you know? I don’t think many people would’ve done that,” said Hoem. “I think he’s quite a unique person.”

Hoem says wearing the piece brings her closer to her late mother and plans on eventually passing it down to another family member.