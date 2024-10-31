Judicial recount dates set for two B.C. ridings to wrap up provincial election
Vote counting in the British Columbia provincial election will finally conclude next week with judicial recounts set for two ridings.
Elections BC says the province's Supreme Court has confirmed recounts in Kelowna Centre and Surrey-Guildford will take place on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
Both ridings saw the margin of victory within the threshold to trigger judicial recounts after the final tally this week of mail-in and absentee ballots from the Oct. 19 election.
The NDP candidate is leading his Conservative opponent by 27 votes in Surrey-Guildford, while the margin between the Conservative candidate in Kelowna Centre over her NDP opponent is 38 votes.
Surrey-Guildford was the only riding where the winner changed during final ballot count, giving Premier David Eby's NDP the narrowest of majorities with 47 seats.
The B.C. Conservatives, a party that won less than two per cent of the popular vote in the last election, surged to hold 44 seats in the latest vote, while the Green Party took two seats.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the 'largest and most sophisticated' drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a 'super lab' operated by international organized criminals.
'Doctors aren't always right': Alberta goes ahead with controversial transgender policies in 3 new bills
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams that provide path to permanent residency
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
Freddie Freeman: American MLB star with Canadian family roots makes World Series history
MLB star Freddie Freeman, a dual Canada-U.S. citizen, has made history as a member of the World Series winning Los Angeles Dodgers.
Are you in perimenopause? Here's what to look for, according to a doctor
Half of the world's population will undergo menopause if they live to middle age, but symptoms start occurring several years before that life change.
Charges laid after six-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus north of Toronto: police
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Whistle Stop Cafe owner launches class-action lawsuit against Alberta government over COVID-19 restrictions
The owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe is suing the Alberta government for imposing mandates on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union issues strike notice in B.C. port labour dispute, employers say
British Columbia's ports may again be disrupted by a labour dispute, as employers say they have received 72-hour strike notice from the union representing foremen.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the 'largest and most sophisticated' drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a 'super lab' operated by international organized criminals.
-
Judicial recount dates set for two B.C. ridings to wrap up provincial election
Vote counting in the British Columbia provincial election will finally conclude next week with judicial recounts set for two ridings.
-
After reopening investigation, coroner deems Victoria teen's death a homicide
Three and a half years after losing her only child, a Victoria mother has confirmed something she has long believed: her daughter’s death was not an accident.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Edmonton
-
'Doctors aren't always right': Alberta goes ahead with controversial transgender policies in 3 new bills
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
-
Safety tips for trick or treaters and parents on the spookiest night of the year
Halloween night is a day most kids and parents look forward to. While getting candy and having a spooky time is the name of the game, it's important to stay safe when on the prowl for sugary goods.
-
Edmonton a haven for house flippers, suggests Bank of Canada indicators
A growing trend in Edmonton means plenty of newly renovated homes on the market. And that buyers need to beware.
Calgary
-
Man in life-threatening condition following e-bike crash near Diamond Valley, Alta.
A man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in life-threatening condition following an e-bike crash near Diamond Valley, Alta.
-
Calgary homes turn haunted this Halloween
If you’re looking for a scare this Halloween, you don’t have to look far in Calgary with several homes across the city transformed into haunted houses.
-
Calgary city councillors riled over minister's comments on Supervised Consumption Site
Some Calgary city council members are taking issue with comments made by Alberta's addiction minister and are reiterating any decision to close a Supervised Consumption Site at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre is a provincial responsibility.
Lethbridge
-
Pronghorns athletic program brings back safe ride program with a new name
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes near the top of the eastern conference a month into the season
A three goal outburst in the first period of Wednesday night’s game against the Swift Current Broncos was all the Hurricanes need on their way to 3-1 win at home against the Swift Current Broncos.
-
Lethbridge bar patron sustains life-threatening injuries after guard allegedly punches him in the face
A 27-year-old security guard has been charged after an incident where a bar patron sustained life-threatening injuries.
Winnipeg
-
'More vulnerable and less protected': Winnipeg restaurants want help curbing crime
Winnipeg restaurant owners are calling for help amid rising crime in their dining rooms, saying the province’s retail crime initiative doesn’t go far enough.
-
Embattled school board has four newly elected trustees
Newly elected trustees at the Mountain View School Division, hope they can help end months of turmoil surrounding the school board.
-
Long-standing Winnipeg high school football record broken by a pair of quarterbacks
A Winnipeg high school football record that has stood since 2009 has been broken by two different players.
Regina
-
More women elected to Sask. Legislative Assembly, according to Canadian organization
A large percentage of newly elected MLAs in Saskatchewan are women, according to a Canadian organization called Equal Voice.
-
Around 100 snow geese shot, left to waste near Moose Jaw
Conservation officers are asking for tips from the public after about 100 snow geese were shot and left to waste near Moose Jaw.
-
Here are the candidates for Ward 2 in Regina
Here's a look at the candidates for Ward 2 ahead Regina's civic election on Nov. 13.
Saskatoon
-
Man wanted in connection with northern Saskatchewan all-day manhunt
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a man wanted in connection with a dangerous person alert sent out across the province last week.
-
More women elected to Sask. Legislative Assembly, according to Canadian organization
A large percentage of newly elected MLAs in Saskatchewan are women, according to a Canadian organization called Equal Voice.
-
Saskatoon mayor hopefuls square off in debate ahead of civic election
Four Saskatoon mayoral candidates had their chance to challenge each other on various issues during a televised debate Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
-
11-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by bus outside Mississauga school
An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a Mi-Way bus outside of a school in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.
-
'You look like me': 7-year-old who went viral for his Auston Matthews Halloween costume meets Leafs star
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
Montreal
-
Highway 13 closure after pedestrian hit, injured
Provincial Police say a man in his 80s is in critical condition after being hit while trying to cross Highway 13.
-
Longueuil chiropractor by day, star Halloween decorator by night
Chiropractor Alain Levaque started decorating his Greenfield Park lawn for Halloween 13 years ago and gets about 2,000 visitors every year.
-
Quebecers get ready to vote in English school board elections
School board elections are just days away but the fight to keep them is ongoing as court battles resume over Bill 40 in January.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to be included on potential high-speed rail line
Ottawa will be a major stop along an incoming high speed rail line, which will soon be announced by the federal government.
-
Booze now for sale in Costco, more grocery stores in Ottawa
As of Oct. 31, all eligible grocery and big-box stores are able to buy beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages, including large pack sizes. The Ontario government says an additional 400 grocery stores will be selling alcohol across the province.
-
Two persons of interest sought by Ottawa police's homicide, guns and gangs units
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit, and Guns and Gangs Unit are asking the public for help in identifying two persons of interest allegedly involved in a series of criminal incidents that happened in 2021, 2022, and this year.
Atlantic
-
Woman, 24, dies after being hit by Halifax Transit bus Thursday
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
-
Moncton house receives extra attention after Halloween decorations deemed too scary by neighbour
Mason Louie of Moncton, N.B., has been decorating his house since 2019, but this year his family received a note calling the display too scary for children.
-
'Her truth is important': Daughter of N.S. murder victim wants police to release details about domestic violence cases
The daughter of a Nova Scotia woman who was killed by her husband of 33 years earlier this month in Enfield says she wants police to release more details about domestic violence cases.
London
-
'Deeply concerning': Reaction to the fraud investigation at LHSC
The London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) past financial practices are going under a criminal microscope.
-
Photo released of suspect wanted in London hate-motivated crime
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
-
Witness described 'frantic' and 'reckless' scene following bush party shooting
On Thursday, Maya Pluchowski resumed with her testimony telling the jury about the moments after an 18-year-old Western University student was shot and killed.
Kitchener
-
UPDATE
UPDATE Cambridge woman dies in fatal crash
An 80-year-old Cambridge woman is dead following a crash in Cambridge Thursday morning.
-
Eviction notices issued at Guelph encampment
People living in an encampment in Guelph have been told they have two weeks to pack up and get out.
-
Cambridge temple says parking ban throws wrench in Diwali festivities
Thursday marks one of the biggest days on the Hindu calendar, with Diwali bringing in millions of people together in worship and celebration.
Northern Ontario
-
Physician calls on province to pay for more doctors to deliver babies in northern Ont.
Between Timmins and Thunder Bay, only Sensenbrenner Hospital in Kapuskasing has an operating obstetrics department.
-
Family pleads for information on what happened to missing Manitoulin Island woman
Juanita Migwans – or 'Winnie,' as her family calls her – of M'Chigeeng First Nation has been missing for almost a month.
-
Sudbury convenience stores say alcohol sales boosting their bottom line
With news that big box grocery stores are allowed to sell alcohol, CTV News decided to check in with local convenience stores to see how sales are going.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
-
Human remains found in ocean near Placentia Bay ID'd as missing Coast Guard employee
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.