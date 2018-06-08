

Charges against an alleged drug trafficker from B.C.'s Fraser Valley will not be stayed, even though a local police officer was caught on camera stuffing cash from the crime scene into his sock.

Brian MacDonald was charged with several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking last fall following an investigation by the Abbotsford Police Department.

But while police were executing a search warrant at his home, a surveillance camera caught one officer picking up money at the property and tucking it away in a sock.

MacDonald's lawyer argued his charges should be thrown out because of the officer's conduct, but on Friday the judge disagreed, ruling the case will go forward.

Back in April, the officer took the stand in MacDonald's case and admitted to touching the cash, but said he did it as a joke.

"He advises that he was in the middle of doing a practical joke," Sgt. Judy Bird told CTV News at the time.

The officer also insisted he left the money at MacDonald's home.

The Abbotsford Police Department has launched an investigation into what happened, and Bird said even a practical joke involving evidence at a crime scene would be inappropriate.

In the meantime, the officer has been removed from policing duties.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Maria Weisgarber