An investigation is being launched to determine whether a Fraser Valley police officer tried to steal money from a crime scene last fall.

The officer, whose name hasn't been released, helped search an Abbotsford home last November as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Weapons, drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash were all seized from the property and one alleged trafficker, Brian MacDonald, was charged.

But during MacDonald's trial this week, the court was shown surveillance video taken inside the home that seemingly showed an officer taking some of the money.

"That officer gave evidence in court that he placed the money in his sock as part of an ill-conceived joke and that he had put the money back," the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release.

"As part of his testimony the officer denied that he had stolen the money."

The department has since asked the RCMP to investigate what happened and determine if a crime was committed. It also alerted the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner so a public trust investigation can potentially be launched as well.

Abbotsford police said the unnamed officer has been removed from his policing duties until the matter is resolved.