Jeff Goldblum ribs CTV Morning Live anchor over 'lacklustre' impression
Weather anchor Marke Driesschen did a brief impression of Jeff Goldblum on CTV Morning Live this week – and the Hollywood star was apparently less than impressed.
Goldblum has been guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, and ribbed Driesschen over the impression during his monologue Wednesday night.
"This is my third night hosting and the media has been mildly abuzz, I might say, ah, including our great friends north of the border in Canada," Goldblum told the crowd.
He then shared a clip from CTV Morning Live, which was met with applause.
"Wow, wow, wow. I don't know what you're applauding for," Goldblum joked. "Um, you know, I've seen, uh, many lacklustre impressions of me – um, and that's one of them. That's one of them."
Driesschen is known for breaking out impressions during his broadcasts, including Mick Jagger, Donald Trump and Dr. Evil, but admitted his attempt to mimic Goldblum this week was not his best work.
"As soon as it came out of my mouth, I thought, 'Oh, now that's not very good,'" he said during Thursday's show. "Of course that would be the one he'd happen to watch."
He also promised to practise his Goldblum impression, in case the "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day" star tunes in again.
"Jeff, no hard feelings," Driesschen said. "I still love you, I'm still a big fan of yours – and I'll try and work on it."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Teacher who taped the word 'poop' onto kindergarten student's arm suspended 2 days
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear
The long-term forecast for Hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.
WHO confirms first case of mpox outside of Africa as outbreak spreads
The World Health Organization on Thursday confirmed that a case of the viral infection mpox in Sweden was linked to an outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent a day after the WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency.
Joe Biden is endorsing term limits for some U.S. judges. Should Canada's court system do the same?
U.S. President Joe Biden has endorsed term limits for Supreme Court justices. Could this be something we see in Canadian courts?
'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
August's supermoon kicks off four months of lunar spectacles. Here's how to watch
The first of four supermoons this year rises next week, providing tantalizing views of Earth’s constant companion.
Barrie, Ont. man summoned to contempt hearing for vulgar outburst directed at judge
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
A workplace investigation into a firefighter's death in a utility vehicle crash last year in northern British Columbia has blamed a series of failures by the BC Wildfire Service, in the second such report to emerge in two days.
-
Suspect charged in shooting at Nanaimo, B.C., waste disposal business
A 47-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was found shot and seriously injured at a waste disposal services business in Nanaimo, B.C., early this year.
-
Jeff Goldblum ribs CTV Morning Live anchor over 'lacklustre' impression
Weather anchor Marke Driesschen did a brief impression of Jeff Goldblum on CTV Morning Live this week – and the Hollywood star was apparently less than impressed.
Kelowna
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Larry Thompson to focus on 'double E' brand as new Edmonton Elks owner
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
-
UFC Fight Night returns to Edmonton for the first time in 5 years
The top promotion in mixed martial arts will return to Edmonton for the first time since 2019.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke lingers for a few more days
Wildfire smoke that blew into the Edmonton area from the northwest on Thursday looks like it could be stuck in the Edmonton area through the weekend.
Calgary
-
Paddle boarder saves drowning dog from icy waters of Kananaskis River
A stand-up paddle boarding competition on the Kananaskis River over the weekend took an unexpected turn for one competitor who leapt into action to save a drowning dog from the river’s raging, icy waters.
-
Calgary Transit peace officer charged with assault in relation to CTrain incident
A Calgary Transit peace officer has been charged in relation to an assault that took place following an on-duty incident earlier this year.
-
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid wildfire smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
Lethbridge
-
Grandparent scam returns to southern Alberta communities
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
-
Retired Lethbridge professor Joe Rasmussen has new species of aquatic parasite named after him
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
-
Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
Winnipeg
-
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
-
Winnipeg's rent sees fastest growth year-over-year in Canada: report
Winnipeg renters have seen the fastest growing rent for one-bedroom apartments across Canada in the past year, according to a new report.
-
Is there a risk of mpox spreading across Canada? A virologist weighs in
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency for the second time in two years on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
-
Regina man faces attempted murder charge in connection to June assault
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a bladed weapon assault in late June, according to Regina police.
-
Trevor Harris listed as Riders' starting quarterback for matchup with Alouettes
Trevor Harris will return as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, according to a depth chart released by the team on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
Saskatoon downtown arena partner cancels appearance at committee
The city's newly announced private partner for a planned downtown arena and convention centre was notably absent from the city's governance and priorities committee Wednesday.
-
Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
Toronto
-
'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
-
Man, woman charged in $100K Home Depot fraud in the GTA, Southern Ontario
Two Etobicoke residents have been charged after several Home Depot stores in the GTA and southern Ontario were defrauded of $100,000 in merchandise over a three-month period.
-
What's new at the CNE this year? Here's what you need to know
It's about time to head down to The Ex, but what will be new this year? Here's what you need to know.
Montreal
-
Montreal flooding: Why one builder thinks we shouldn't have basements
Numerous homes across the Greater Montreal Area experienced some level of flooding after the heavy rain last week, and one builder is saying people shouldn't use their basements as live-in spaces.
-
Dramatic rescue in Harrington, Que. as couple becomes trapped in flooded roadway
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
-
Former Montreal Canadiens forward Steve Begin to declare bankruptcy
Former Montreal Canadiens player Steve Bégin announced Thursday that he must declare bankruptcy. The 46-year-old ex-hockey player confirmed the news in a Facebook post.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital ERs
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
-
Van with back end 'almost touching the road' stopped on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa
A van stopped on Highway 416 south of Ottawa because the back end was "almost touching the road" was 1,000 kilograms overweight, according to police.
-
Ottawa police looking for missing man at Britannia Beach
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 32-year-old man who went missing in the area of Britannia Beach in Ottawa's west end.
Atlantic
-
Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear
The long-term forecast for Hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.
-
Lawsuit against Nova Scotia for flood response says boy's death 'preventable'
The mother of a boy who died during flash flooding in Nova Scotia is suing the province for negligence, in the latest instance of a citizen trying to hold government accountable for alleged failures during a climate disaster.
-
New Brunswick receives first payment under Canada Community-Building Fund
The Government of Canada transferred $24 million to New Brunswick under the Canada Community-Building Fund.
London
-
Third major fire in Sarnia this week leaves tenants displaced
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
-
'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
-
Fatal crash in Arran-Elderslie leaves one person dead
A serous crash in Bruce County has left one person dead. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, South Bruce OPP and Arran-Elderslie fire and EMS were called to the scene of a serious crash on B Line.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Kitchener archer reflects on his Olympic journey
Eric Peters is back home in Kitchener after showcasing his archery skills at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
-
Water pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 400 in Parry Sound, detour available
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say.
-
Sault Ste. Marie suspect smashed 74 parking meters, causing $40K damage
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect captured on video smashing dozens of parking meters, stealing change and causing more than $40,000 in damage.
N.L.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.