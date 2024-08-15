Jeff Goldblum ribs CTV Morning Live anchor over 'lacklustre' impression

Weather anchor Marke Driesschen did a brief impression of Jeff Goldblum on CTV Morning Live this week – and the Hollywood star was apparently less than impressed.

Goldblum has been guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, and ribbed Driesschen over the impression during his monologue Wednesday night.

"This is my third night hosting and the media has been mildly abuzz, I might say, ah, including our great friends north of the border in Canada," Goldblum told the crowd.

He then shared a clip from CTV Morning Live, which was met with applause.

"Wow, wow, wow. I don't know what you're applauding for," Goldblum joked. "Um, you know, I've seen, uh, many lacklustre impressions of me – um, and that's one of them. That's one of them."

Driesschen is known for breaking out impressions during his broadcasts, including Mick Jagger, Donald Trump and Dr. Evil, but admitted his attempt to mimic Goldblum this week was not his best work.

"As soon as it came out of my mouth, I thought, 'Oh, now that's not very good,'" he said during Thursday's show. "Of course that would be the one he'd happen to watch."

He also promised to practise his Goldblum impression, in case the "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day" star tunes in again.

"Jeff, no hard feelings," Driesschen said. "I still love you, I'm still a big fan of yours – and I'll try and work on it."