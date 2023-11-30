Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site

Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.

The jaw-dropping video was posted on social media Thursday afternoon, showing cracks forming in a shoring retention wall at a development near Foster Avenue and North Road.

A section of the wall then breaks off, tumbling several storeys into an excavation site and unleashing a torrent of soil behind it.

"Here she goes!" a man can be heard yelling off camera. "Holy f***!"

In a statement, developer Amacon said the shoring failure happened late Wednesday afternoon, and that the cause remains under investigation.

"All work on site had attained the required permits, and thoroughly vetted and monitored by the geotechnical and engineering consultants," the statement said. "Thankfully, no injuries have occurred."

The incident also resulted in a "cavity in the soil in the area adjacent to the property," according to the company, which added that there does not appear to have been any "immediate infrastructure damage."

Amacon said crews are working with the City of Coquitlam and all relevant authorities to remediate the site.

That emergency work, which is expected to continue through Thursday night, has forced the closure of Foster between North Road and Whiting Way for "safety reasons," according to a social media post from the city.

CTV News has also reached out to the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia – the regulatory body that governs the engineering and geoscience professions – but has not heard back.