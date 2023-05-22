Investigation underway into Kelowna tree poisonings
Mature trees are being deliberately poisoned in Kelowna by someone who is drilling dozens of holes into their trunks and filling them with herbicide, according to city officials.
A news release issued last Thursday says there have been three similar incidents of tree poisoning in the city reported in the last 12 months.
"It’s hard to understand how someone in our community would go out of their way to kill a tree like this," Mac Logan, Kelowna's infrastructure general manager said in a statement, noting the city will have to pay to remove and replace the tree.
"The idea that someone would actively choose to harm their community in this way bothers me greatly."
The most recent incident occurred at Sunset Drive Park, and city officials are urging anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact the Kelowna RCMP, who have opened an investigation.
The previous poisonings happened on Manhattan Drive and in the Clarence Greenspace area, according to the city statement, which did not provide dates for these incidents.
In one case, the poison infected the root system and six other Aspen trees died as a result.
The city also notes that a mature tree was set on fire on Earth Day this year in Waterfront Park. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze before it spread, but the tree was damaged so badly by the flames that it had to be removed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2023-800746. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2023-800746. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
An Iranian nuclear facility is so deep underground that U.S. airstrikes likely couldn't reach it
Near a peak of the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of a last-ditch U.S. weapon designed to destroy such sites, according to experts and satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteer with disability strives to empower others to live positively
A B.C. man who lost use of left hand due to a childhood brain tumour helps others with disabilities and inspires his community to have a positive outlook on life.
-
Fire engulfs Comox gas station after car hits fuel pump
Several people were forced flee their homes after a Comox gas station burst into flames Saturday evening.
-
Nanaimo family stranded in Rome after flight cancelled due to near pilot strike at WestJet
A smooth weekend hasn’t been the case for some Island travellers. Many have come to expect busy ferry terminals and roadways, but one Nanaimo family has been caught up in a near strike at WestJet.
Calgary
-
Slipping and sliding out of ski season as Slush Cup takes over Sunshine Village
May long weekend not only signals the start of the gardening and camping season -- it's also the end of the ski season.
-
Scheduled showdown between Stamps, Elks to go forward despite smoke
With a concerning amount of smoke still hanging in the air Monday, some football fans questioned whether a pre-season contest between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks would still be a go.
-
Calgary police locate, capture suspect in downtown bus shooting
Police said Sunday afternoon that Theoran Yellowoldwoman was taken into custody without incident.
Edmonton
-
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
-
RCMP helps save strays from evacuated community in northern Alberta
Chateh RCMP Const. Kelly Barrie has always wanted to work with dogs, so she was happy to help when some pups needed rescuing from a northern Alberta wildfire.
-
Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police
Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
Toronto police searching for suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at Tim Horton's employee
Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at a Tim Horton’s server through the drive through window.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Quebec Indigenous group says CAQ MNA who dismissed alleged police abuse must resign
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is calling for a member of Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec party to resign after he suggested numerous Indigenous women lied about being sexually assaulted by police officers.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 cold-case after suspect's body exhumed
Police will give an update of 'major importance' Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The update follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia. Franklin Maywood Romine, who died in 1982, was identified as the primary suspect after a new analysis technique uncovered his DNA on Prior's clothing.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Such good weather': Tinkertown opens for the summer
The town where the train goes around is open again for another summer of carnival food, midway games, and rides for young and old.
-
'What we see here is a victory': Manito Ahbee Festival fulfils organizers' dreams
Some of the best Indigenous dancers and singers from across North America were in Winnipeg this weekend, participating in the 18th annual Manito Ahbee Festival.
Saskatoon
-
Video farewell for Prince Albert police chief taken down following 'ongoing and persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
-
Missing man in northern Sask. found safe, RCMP say
A man in northern Saskatchewan recently reported missing has been found safe, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Regina
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
-
'No investigation and no justice': Family and friends of Haven Dubois demand answers 8 years following death
Eight years after the death of Regina teen Haven Dubious, his mother along with family, friends and advocates are still demanding answers.
-
Video farewell for Prince Albert police chief taken down following 'ongoing and persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff march across Macdonald Bridge as strike nears third week
Hundreds of striking school support staff and supporters marched across the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax on Monday. The goal is to draw attention to their contract dispute with the province.
-
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
-
Tulip Festival blooms successful weekend at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B.
The second annual Tulip Festival at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B., was a blooming success, bringing in the biggest attendance day of history for the farm.
London
-
Child cancer survivor has 'best day ever' at Blue Jays game thanks to London, Ont. realtor
With a tight grip on his souvenir baseball, you can’t wipe the smile off the face of 10-year old Joel Moscato.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore rescue stations open in Ontario
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations have opened across the province to offer additional search and rescue services during the busy summer season.
Northern Ontario
-
Busy summer construction season set for Sudbury
A number of construction projects are moving ahead this summer in Greater Sudbury.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
More Canadians relying on charities for basic needs
A staggering number of Canadians are expecting to need charitable services over the coming months to meet basic needs.
Kitchener
-
Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
-
Police lay 23 charges on Cambridge's McQueen Shaver Boulevard in three hours
Another traffic blitz has resulted in 23 charges in three hours for drivers along a now notorious stretch of road that runs along the border of Cambridge and North Dumfries.
-
Grand River Hospital Foundation launches fundraiser campaign for better local healthcare
A local hospital foundation is putting an effort forward to help the community.