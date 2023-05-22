Investigation underway into Kelowna tree poisonings

Mature trees are being deliberately poisoned in Kelowna by someone who is drilling dozens of holes into their trunks and filling them with herbicide, according to city officials.

A news release issued last Thursday says there have been three similar incidents of tree poisoning in the city reported in the last 12 months.

"It’s hard to understand how someone in our community would go out of their way to kill a tree like this," Mac Logan, Kelowna's infrastructure general manager said in a statement, noting the city will have to pay to remove and replace the tree.

"The idea that someone would actively choose to harm their community in this way bothers me greatly."

The most recent incident occurred at Sunset Drive Park, and city officials are urging anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact the Kelowna RCMP, who have opened an investigation.

The previous poisonings happened on Manhattan Drive and in the Clarence Greenspace area, according to the city statement, which did not provide dates for these incidents.

In one case, the poison infected the root system and six other Aspen trees died as a result.

The city also notes that a mature tree was set on fire on Earth Day this year in Waterfront Park. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze before it spread, but the tree was damaged so badly by the flames that it had to be removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2023-800746. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

