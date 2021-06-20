VANCOUVER -- Beginning this week, Interior Health is launching what it calls "urban mobile immunization clinics," in an effort to increase the number of people in the region who have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authority describes the program as building on the "great success" it has had with mobile clinics targeting rural and remote communities.

"We are now using that experience to launch mobile clinics for urban neighbourhoods," said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown, in a news release.

"This is another way to make sure vaccine is easily accessible to provide everyone an opportunity to get vaccinated."

The clinics travel around the Interior, and no appointment is required to get a first dose. People can walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The urban clinics will target neighbourhoods in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm, offering first doses to anyone age 12 or older who wants them, according to Interior Health.

The first clinic is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at Kelowna Secondary School Gym, and will run from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily through Thursday.

Details on the mobile immunization clinic schedule can be found on the health authority's website.

According to data from the provincial government, 69 per cent of eligible Interior Health residents had received a first vaccine dose as of Saturday. That total is higher than the immunization rate seen in Northern Health, but lower than those seen in every other health authority in the province.

As of Friday, 75 per cent of eligible people province-wide had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.