Insufficient sick leave blamed for many B.C. care home outbreaks; premier asked about next steps
B.C.'s premier has acknowledged that his government's "stopgap" policy of three days' paid sick leave was not enough for workers trying to balance health and financial concerns during the pandemic.
John Horgan was questioned during a news conference Thursday about a just-published report from the province's seniors advocate, which, among other findings, noted ties between COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and the sick-day policies for their employees.
The NDP government introduced a temporary policy in the spring, following outbreaks at other workplaces, in an effort to prevent those who felt ill from coming into work to ensure they still got a paycheque.
At the time, this policy for workers who don't already get paid sick leave from their employers was for three days. The thinking was this would allow enough time for someone with symptoms of the novel coronavirus to get tested and get their results before returning to the workplace.
The province is beginning to look at options for more permanent changes, with three days as one of the options. But is it enough?
Some would suggest not.
According to an internal poll, one in six of the 20,000 members of the Hospital Employees' Union said they'd used up all of their paid leave during the pandemic.
Horgan was asked if three days was adequate, and said that his government was hopeful at the time that it was.
"It didn't meet the test, quite frankly," he said. But he added it was meant as a stopgap as the province conducted larger consultations before committing to a permanent plan.
But his opinion doesn't mean that the longer-term solution will involve more days. He said it's an ongoing dialogue that includes both workers and employers, and as it will have a cost, it requires further analysis.
"We're going to try to find the best way to protect workers, to keep the economy going and to make sure that the costs of that are separated and spread around as best as they can be."
The premier denied having a preference for how many days will eventually be decided on, but acknowledged it was a challenge highlighted by the seniors advocate Wednesday.
In her report, Isobel Mackenzie noted several findings of an examination into the first year of the pandemic in B.C.
During this period, the deaths of more than 800 residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities in the province were attributed to COVID-19, and data she and her office gathered suggests sick leave was a key factor in many of the fatal outbreaks recorded.
OVERVIEW OF THE REPORT
The disease took hold in the province in 2020, when relatively little was known about how it spread.
Over the following weeks and months, more was understood about COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus. It quickly became clear that outbreaks in health-care facilities were capable of claiming many lives.
Policies were developed and changed as information spread. Testing became more common, and vaccines were made available to the province's most vulnerable first.
But for many, these updates came too late. And there's still more to be done to prevent further deaths of COVID-19.
In her report, Mackenzie looked into the contributing factors behind outbreaks between March 2020 and February 2021.
Mackenzie's office looked at more than 100,000 records when completing its investigation, and 365 outbreaks at 210 sites.
In the report, Mackenzie outlined seven recommendations she believes will help save lives.
FINDINGS IN THE REPORT
Among the findings, Mackenzie said her office noted about 75 per cent of outbreaks were contained to four or fewer cases.
Three-quarters of outbreaks resulted in no deaths at all.
Interestingly, she noted only 45 per cent of B.C.'s long-term care and assisted living facilities are located in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, but 84 per cent of outbreaks were in that region.
The office also found the vast majority of outbreaks were in the second wave of the pandemic – nearly nine in 10 – and that a visitor was believed to have been the first case in only one of hundreds of outbreaks during the first year.
Overall, she wrote, the majority of outbreaks in B.C. were contained, and no one died. She attributes this to the "herculean efforts" of devoted staff members, site operators, public health officials and others.
Still, more than 800 people did not survive that first year.
She noted the physical impact as well as the trauma of life in long-term care.
Among the issues that came up were problems with the understanding of how COVID-19 spread. Initially it was believed a person wasn't contagious until they displayed symptoms.
In most outbreaks, the first case was recorded in a staff member. Why this was the case was a major topic in the report.
"We learned of the extraordinary stress and strain on the system," Mackenzie wrote in her report.
"Every site experienced significant increases in overtime and those sites that experienced a large outbreak saw a 178% increase in their overtime in the past year."
Workers who felt unwell still came to work, though their reasons were "often benevolent" and related to concerns about the overburdened health-care system. Many of these workers were worried about the impact their co-workers and residents.
But others cited financial reasons, and sites that provided fewer paid sick days were more likely to have larger outbreaks in the first year. Mackenzie said this was the number one issue, and her strongest recommendation.
There were also issues with communication and learning new protocols.
Some noted "conflicting direction" from health authority staff, which was often an issue in places where multiple people were involved in managing the outbreak. Many were not accustomed to "this level of PPE vigilance" brought on by the pandemic.
Others who spoke to Mackenzie's office suggested notification and contact tracing, once someone tested positive, wasn't timely enough.
According to the report, several operators said the process would have been improved by giving them the opportunity to be involved, and by more widespread and frequent testing.
Also related to contact tracing: initially many workers were employed at multiple sites. This also provided further potential for transmission among care homes, as employees went back and forth between their workplaces.
Partway into the pandemic, the province imposed a single-site order to prevent these issues.
NEXT STEPS
The advocate listed seven recommendations that arose from her investigation:
- Increase paid sick leave for staff;
- Increase the pool of direct care staff;
- Increase the levels of registered nursing staff as a proportion of direct care staff;
- Decrease contracting for direct care services;
- Eliminate shared rooms;
- Increase testing scope, timelines and frequency; and
- Require staff of long-term care to be vaccinated and provide booster shots to residents.
The report and associated recommendations have been sent to the provincial health ministry, which will determine which, if any, are put in place.
During the question-and-answer period that followed Mackenzie's presentation of her report at a news conference, she said repeatedly that increased paid sick leave is among the most impactful changes the province could make, as well as an end to the contracting out of care staff.
In a statement, B.C.'s largest health-care union seemed to agree.
The Hospital Employees' Union called for the restoration of common standards across long-term care and assisted living.
The union said inconsistency in sick-leave policies within the current system, which includes for-profit care – something Mackenzie called a legitimate but separate conversation – was among the top issues identified by its members as well.
About 17 per cent of union members polled internally said they'd used up their paid sick leave.
The union is calling for the restoration of common wages, benefits and working conditions in long-term care in B.C.
Mackenzie noted the vast array of challenges of the pandemic in her report, including the heartache felt by those who lost loved ones.
"However, we also witnessed the tenacity, commitment, and opportunity to use what we have learned… It is clear that British Columbians care deeply about the health and well-being of its oldest citizens. This more than anything gives hope for a better tomorrow."
For now, she said families of those in long-term care should adapt an approach of "constant vigilance," and speak out if they have any safety concerns.
She said sites are much safer now than they were at the beginning of the pandemic, as more is known about COVID-19 and as staff, residents and visitors get immunized against the disease.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
Ottawa faces pressure to extend COVID-19 benefits set to expire this month
Many of the federal government's key pandemic supports are set to expire in a few weeks, prompting some business leaders to advocate for an extension.
Majority of Canadians interested in receiving a COVID-19 booster shot: Nanos
The vast majority of Canadians have expressed interest in receiving a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID
Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID.
NEW | 756 Alberta schools reporting cases of COVID-19, 54 declare outbreaks
Alberta's first list of schools reporting cases of COVID-19 since resuming the practice shows 54 have declared outbreaks of the virus, while more than 750 have reported at least two cases.
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Quebec Amber Alert ended after two missing toddlers found safe
Quebec police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Thursday after two missing toddlers were found.
Vancouver Island
-
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
Prolific graffiti vandal 'KHAOS' reaches settlement with City of Nanaimo
Throughout 2020, the city says that a graffiti tagger sprayed their moniker, "KHAOS," roughly 450 times on properties across the city.
-
Pair of orphaned minks released into wild by Vancouver Island animal centre
Two orphaned minks that were found in separate areas of Vancouver Island have been released back into the wild after being cared for at the BC SPCA's WildARC facility in Metchosin.
Calgary
-
Calgary restaurant loses business and liquor licences for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions
The City of Calgary said it had revoked Without Papers Pizza's business licence and issued 27 tickets.
-
Hospitalization rates decline as a result of restrictions according to Alberta COVID-19 modelling
New COVID-19 modelling for Alberta suggests the province has reached its pandemic peak for hospitalizations -- as long as restrictions such as proof of vaccination stay in place and vaccination rates continue to increase.
-
Alberta Medical Association calls for mandatory vaccination in schools
While many Alberta doctors agree that the province's move to return contract tracing in schools is the right way to go, they also say much more can be done to protect students in classrooms.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton girl, 13, attacked by a man swinging a knife while walking home from school
A 13-year-old girl was attacked by a man with a weapon while she was walking home from school in north Edmonton Monday, an incident that was caught on camera.
-
Edmonton charity says it's in need of funding to continue feeding less fortunate
As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, an Edmonton charity that provides food for over 500 families and seniors experiencing chronic poverty says its program is in jeopardy.
-
Downtown jewelry heist leaves Edmonton police chasing thieves
Security alarms rang out in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning after a pair of thieves smashed jewelry cases and made off with some of the treasures inside.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Toronto woman cut off from family overseas during WhatsApp outage seeks new platform
After Bora Skenderi was disconnected with her family in Albania for seven hours on Monday during WhatsApp's mass outage, she started seeking other platforms to connect.
-
More than 80 staff at Toronto long-term care home suspended without pay after not getting COVID-19 vaccine
More than 80 employees at a Toronto long-term care home have been suspended without pay for failing to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, staff say.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
-
Quebec man arrested after 4-day Amber Alert now faces nine additional charges
The 36-year-old has now been charged with kidnapping his three-year old son, attempted murder using a prohibited weapon and attempting to murder peace officers using a firearm.
Winnipeg
-
132 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Manitoba on Thursday
Manitoba announced 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.
-
Cyclist dead following collision on Trans-Canada Highway
A 24-year-old cyclist is dead following a collision on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Wednesday.
-
Interpreting breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Manitoba
As Manitoba continues to grapple with rising COVID-19 case numbers amid the fourth wave, vaccine task force lead Dr. Joss Reimer said Manitobans should not make too much of the uptick in breakthrough cases.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Province hasn't formally responded to Saskatoon's request for COVID-19 measures: deputy mayor
Cynthia Block, Saskatoon’s deputy mayor, held out hope the provincial government would grant Saskatoon city council’s request for temporary public health orders.
-
Flu shots will help protect heath care system during COVID-19: Saskatoon pharmacist
A Saskatoon pharmacist says getting the flu shot will reduce hospitalizations and doctor's visits and help conserve health care resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Horse dewormer & cow theft: Sask. premier addresses 'absolutely ridiculous' COVID-19 conspiracy theories
With misinformation about COVID-19 policies and vaccines running rampant on social media, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took time to debunk some of the conspiracy theories on Thursday.
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
N.S. Premier reconsidering choice of non-Black deputy in African Nova Scotian Affairs office
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government is re-examining its decision to appoint a deputy minister who is not Black to the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs.
-
N.S. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases drop to 247
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases drops to 247.
London
-
Fentanyl death prompts manslaughter charge: LPS
The London Police Service has charged a 33-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with a fentanyl overdose death.
-
'Unvaccinated should avoid indoor gatherings at Thanksgiving': MLHU
Medical officer of health for Middlesex-London, Dr. Chris Mackie, gave guidance Thursday for how to safely enjoy the Thanksgiving weekend with friends and family.
-
MLHU reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Thusday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Second person dies following fatal collision Oct. 5 on Highway 11
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Highway 11 crash Oct. 5 in the Township of Evanturel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall
On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge restaurant fined $50K for overserving alcohol prior to fatal crash
A Cambridge restaurant has been fined $50,000 for overserving alcohol to a man who caused a fatal crash.
-
New report paints dire picture of Waterloo Region's affordable housing crisis
A new report from the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation paints a dire picture about the state of affordable housing in the region.
-
Unvaccinated staff at St. Mary's Hospital to be placed on unpaid leave starting Oct. 13
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener has begun issuing suspension notices to staff not in compliance with its mandatory vaccination policy.