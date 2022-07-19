Innocent, elderly bystander 'caught in crossfire' of fight on Downtown Eastside

Woman in her 80s bear-sprayed on Downtown Eastside

A woman in her 80s was bear-sprayed when she was "caught in the crossfire" of a fight on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Monday, according to police.

Sgt. Steve Addison says the woman lives in nearby Chinatown and was walking along East Hasting Street around 6 p.m.

"Obviously, it's a very concerning, troubling incident for an elderly person in this neighborhood who was just minding her own business and doing absolutely nothing wrong," he said.

"If you've ever been near-sprayed it's incredibly uncomfortable, extremely irritating, it burns your skin. It's not something that anybody should ever experience."

Video posted online shows the apparent aftermath. In it, first responders can be seen tending to the woman, who uses a cane, by pouring bottled water into her eyes. Addison confirmed the woman was "decontaminated and given some medical attention" by Vancouver Fire Rescue Service personnel.

"This is a woman who sadly was caught up in something that she had no part of and was injured as a result of it."

While Addison says initial reports suggest the woman was not targeted, one man was arrested. No charges have been recommended, but Addison said that is a possibility as the investigation is ongoing.