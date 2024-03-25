Impairment ruled out after Victoria cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

A Victoria-area cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car and rushed to hospital early Sunday evening.

The collision happened at the View Royal intersection of Island Highway and Burnside Road West, according to a news release from the West Shore RCMP.

Mounties responded to the scene at approximately 4:45 p.m. and found the 55-year-old cyclist had been hit by a sedan, according to police.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the 21-year-old man who was driving the car remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Burnside Road West were closed for several hours as a collision analyst examined the scene.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing but drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the collision.

The local RCMP did not immediately respond for an update on the cyclist's condition Monday. This story will be updated if a response is received.