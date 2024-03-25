VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Impairment ruled out after Victoria cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

    The West Shore RCMP detachment is seen on April 29, 2022. (CTV) The West Shore RCMP detachment is seen on April 29, 2022. (CTV)
    Share

    A Victoria-area cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car and rushed to hospital early Sunday evening.

    The collision happened at the View Royal intersection of Island Highway and Burnside Road West, according to a news release from the West Shore RCMP.

    Mounties responded to the scene at approximately 4:45 p.m. and found the 55-year-old cyclist had been hit by a sedan, according to police.

    The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the 21-year-old man who was driving the car remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators, police said.

    The eastbound lanes of Burnside Road West were closed for several hours as a collision analyst examined the scene.

    Police said the investigation is still ongoing but drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the collision.

    The local RCMP did not immediately respond for an update on the cyclist's condition Monday. This story will be updated if a response is received.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News