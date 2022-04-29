ICBC licence plate decals no longer necessary starting May 1

Starting next week, B.C. drivers will no longer be required to show insurance decals on their licence plate as ICBC moves its renewal process online.

Licence plate decals will be discontinued as of May 1, allowing drivers to renew their personal vehicle insurance online.

The change comes two months after ICBC said it's making a one-time investment of up to $1 million to enhance and expand the automated licence plate recognition program, which helps law enforcement detect unlicensed and uninsured drivers.

During a news conference on Feb. 14, the province said the cost of the investment will be offset by savings related to manufacturing and distributing the decals.

"The online insurance renewal initiative offers British Columbians a more convenient way to renew their ICBC auto insurance," said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth at the time. "Working through the RCMP, police agencies in B.C. will be enhancing and expanding the automated licence plate recognition program that exists today."

B.C. is following in the footsteps of many other provinces and territories that have eliminated decals, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.

ICBC said the new online service will also allow customers to change their address, apply for discounts and update the drivers listed on their policy and modify how they use their vehicle.

More online features are expected to become available in the future as well.