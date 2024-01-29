Ibrahim Ali, convicted of murdering B.C. girl, applying to have charges stayed: court documents

Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in B.C., has applied to have the charges against him stayed, according to court documents.

In an unrelated decision in the case, posted online Monday, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes indicated that Ali has filed what is referred to as a "Jordan application." This kind of application argues that the right to be tried in a reasonable time, guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, was violated.

If the application is successful, Ali will not be sentenced and will not face further prosecution.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, no date has been set for the court to consider this application.

CTV News has contacted Ali's lawyers for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Ali was arrested and charged with the 13-year-old girl's slaying in September of 2018 – more than a year after the victim's body was found in Burnaby's Central Park.

Ali was found guilty in December of 2023 after an eight-month-long trial. The jury deliberated for less than 24 hours.

The defence did not introduce any evidence or call any witnesses, instead arguing that the Crown had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The Crown told the court that Ali sexually assaulted the girl before strangling her to death.