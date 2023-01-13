'I don't want to see another family go through what we went through': B.C. mother speaks out after son's fatal overdose

RICHMOND, B.C. -

Debbie Tablotney remembers her son Curtis as the life of the party.

"He was a lot of fun, very fun-loving," the Richmond woman told CTV News.

But she says Curtis' mental health took a turn about 12 years ago, leading to an addiction to alcohol and cocaine.

"He had psychosis and he had a lot of paranoid behaviour," said Tablotney. "We couldn't understand it."

She says Curtis died of an overdose on Dec. 14, becoming another victim of B.C.’s deadly toxic drug supply.

"It was cocaine and it had fentanyl and meth in it as well," said Tablotney.

Through the years, she says the family tried seeking help for Curtis but often ran into roadblocks such as privacy issues with doctors.

When Curtis sometimes refused help, his family was forced to seek it on his behalf.

"I would ask them if they had any kind of accurate diagnosis and they would say ‘We're not able to make a diagnosis because he's doing drugs,’”said Tablotney. “So I would always say ‘Well, which came first the chicken or the egg?’ We seemed to get turned down at every door."

Trevor Tablotney, Curtis’ older brother, spoke of his family’s advocacy at his sibling’s funeral.

"My parents want to intercede and advocate on his behalf, but the system refuses to allow this to happen," he said. "People are dying."

The family is now sharing Curtis' story to raise awareness on mental illness and addiction, and in hopes that the government will take more action on health services and controlling the toxic drug supply.

According to the B.C. Coroner's Service, an average of six people die everyday in the province from illicit drug use. One advocate tells CTV News that reforming the system is long overdue.

"We're not connecting the dots properly to have a full spectrum of systems of care that meets the needs of people," said Guy Felicella, a clinical advisor with the B.C. Centre of Substance Use. "The opportunity is like a slim window and when somebody needs to access it, it gets pretty defeating when you continue to be on a waitlist or turned away or miss an appointment."

Felicella, a recovering addict, says the toxic drug supply has led to a crisis he's never seen before.

"It's continuously getting worse," he said.

On Thursday, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions addressed the overdose crisis at a news conference in Richmond.

"We have made investments in expanding the number of substance-use treatment beds," said Minister Jennifer Whiteside, adding that the NDP government has also funded more counseling services and Foundry facilities.

Whiteside, however, admits it's an uphill battle.

"So there is no question there is more to do and we are working everyday to expand services that we're providing to British Columbians in the context of extraordinary times."

Tablotney vows to continue sharing Curtis' story.

"I don't want to see another family go through what we went through."