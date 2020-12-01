How many COVID-19 cases were recorded in 24 hours? B.C.'s health ministry to give update
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
COVID-19 exposures: More than a dozen notices posted for B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
More than $7,000 in COVID-19 fines dispersed to Vancouver party hosts, unlicensed driver of broken down limo
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
20 flights involving Vancouver airport added to COVID-19 exposures list
Langley church issued fine for holding in-person worship, breaking COVID-19 rules
Fraser Health's top contact-tracer on coffee-break infections, liars and scaled-back monitoring
Publicly funded COVID-19 tests in B.C. come back positive more often, data shows
All sheriffs at Surrey courthouse tested for COVID-19 after 20 days of possible exposure
Surrey elementary school closing for 2 weeks after COVID-19 outbreak declared
B.C.'s top doctor says she doesn't have time for those who say masks make them sick, limit freedom