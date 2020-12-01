VANCOUVER -- After a sobering COVID-19 update started the week in B.C., the province's health ministry will release another update Tuesday on the spread of the coronavirus.

That update will come in a written statement and will reveal how many new cases and related deaths and outbreaks were reported in the past 24 hours.

Monday's update showed the province had its deadliest weekend so far in the pandemic, after 46 people died from the disease.

"These people have faces, have names, have stories, have families," said Dr. Bonnie Henry in her first briefing of the week.

"If you are thinking that it might be OK to bend the rules, please remember that this virus takes lives."

B.C. also recorded 2,077 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, which pushed the provincial total to 33,238, and broke its previous records for active cases and hospitalizations.

As of Monday's update, there were 8,855 active cases across the province and 316 patients in hospital, including 75 in critical care or intensive care.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will return for an in-person briefing on Wednesday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel