VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get another snapshot Tuesday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

Through a written statement, the health ministry will reveal how many more cases were reported over the past 24 hours, along with any additional deaths and outbreaks. That statement is expected to be released in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed three days' worth of COVID-19 cases, announcing another 294 infections that were recorded from Friday to Monday. Those new cases pushed the province's active caseload to a record-breaking 1,107.

Dix and Henry also said hospitalizations reached 28 over the weekend, an increase of five from Friday. As well, four more people died from the disease over the weekend.

"Our condolences go out to the families, to the friends and to the care providers for these people," Henry said during the briefing.

Dix and Henry will also release a written statement on Wednesday, but will return for a live briefing on Thursday, when they will also reveal the latest COVID-19 modelling data.

