VANCOUVER -- In the first update on COVID-19 since last week, B.C. health officials said another Metro Vancouver care home is dealing with an outbreak of the disease.

Speaking live from Victoria Monday afternoon, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the outbreak was reported at Normanna Care Home.

The non-profit Burnaby facility has 100 beds, and is owned and operated by the Norwegian Old People's Home Association, its website says.

Henry said a single worker had been identified as having novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Fraser Health confirmed a staff member tested positive, and said a rapid response team had been sent to the site.

The staff member is in self-isolation at their home, and "enhanced control measures" have been put in place at Normanna. Fraser Health is also working with staff to identify who may have been exposed.

Two outbreaks in the province have been recently declared over: one at the Dania Home, also in Burnaby, and the other at the Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver.

There are 10 active outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system as of Monday, eight of which are in long-term care and assisted living facilities. The other two are in acute care, Henry said.

There were no new community outbreaks to report as of the latest update, but Henry said one community alert had been issued in Northern B.C.

Those in the Prespatou region who attended any events, services or gatherings, "however large or small" should be wary of COVID-19 symptoms, Northern Health says.