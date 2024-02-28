Homicide investigators identify cyclist killed in Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Homicide investigators have identified a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island earlier this month as they appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist in the murder investigation.

Steven Squires of Cumberland, B.C., was arrested on Feb. 10, two days after cyclist Rodney Kelly was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on the Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road.

The 45-year-old Squires has been charged with first-degree murder and failing to stop after an accident causing death.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit issued a plea for information related to the case.

"Investigators continue to canvass for any potential witnesses in relation to this incident who have yet to speak with police," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said in the release. "Particularly, VIIMCU would like to speak with anyone who was, or spoke with the victim, Rodney Kelly, in the evening of Feb. 8, 2024, in Cumberland."

Police are also asking anyone with dash-camera video of the Comox Valley Parkway from the night of Feb. 8 to review their recordings for any relevant information between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Police say Kelly was riding a red and white Specialized bike when he was struck.

The victim was located by a passerby who called 911 to report the injured man. Firefighters and paramedics provided emergency aid, however Kelly died of his injuries in hospital.

Police located a suspect vehicle in the crash two days later.