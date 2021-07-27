VANCOUVER -- The victim of a homicide being investigated in Langley has been identified.

RCMP were called to 82 Avenue near 197 Street at about 7 p.m. on July 20 after reports of a vehicle on fire.

“Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the burned red Ford F-150 pickup,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, of Langley RCMP, in a news release the next day.

Investigators didn't identify the victim at the time, but announced on Tuesday it was 36-year-old Christopher Roy who was found in the vehicle.

Investigators said Roy "was known to police, had a criminal record, and was connected to the current Lower Mainland gang conflict." They also said this appears to be a targeted incident.

"There are associates of Mr. Roy who knew of his activities prior to his death," said Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in a news release. “We ask for those people to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551-4448.