Holiday Gifts for the Beauty Lover on your List

VANCOUVER -

The holiday season means great value can be found on some well loved beauty products.

Makeup Artist and Beauty Expert, Shobana Lakkavally, joined CTV Morning Live with gifts for the beauty lover on your list.

Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy Trio Set : These three scents are sure to be a crowd pleaser for the holiday stocking. Daisy Marc Jacobs features notes of velvety jasmine. Daisy Love is a radiant fragrance with notes of cashmere musk and driftwood. Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring perfume has an airy essence with notes of green tea blossom, matcha, and pink pepper.

Versace Mini Perfume Set: These fragrances come in stunning bottles that are perfect to leave on display on a vanity. The four unique perfumes are called Bright Crystal, Yellow Diamond, Dylan Blue Pour Femme, and Dylan Turquoise.

Skinceuticals Gift Sets: The Skinceuticals Anti-Aging Gift Set and Acne Prone Gift set offer great value. Each set includes a complimentary product and skincare tool. They are designed for prevention, protection, and correction of skin problem areas.

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets: This limited edition advent calendar from Charlotte Tilbury includes twelve makeup and skincare secrets.

Pureology Gift Sets: Give the gift of hydrated hair this holiday season. The portion of the proceeds of the Pureology gift sets goes to support the Early Signs of Ovarian and Endometrial Cancer program at McGill.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these top beauty picks.