Hit-and-run driver located after seriously injuring pedestrian, Abbotsford police say

Abbotsford police say a driver who hit a pedestrian in the city Friday night and left the scene has been identified and questioned.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road around 7:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. She was taken to hospital with "serious injuries," police said.

"The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene, yet was located by Abbotsford police shortly following the call," police said in their release.

"A driver has been identified and is being questioned by police."

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video from the area to contact them at 604-859-5225, police said.