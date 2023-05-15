High streamflow advisory issued for Fraser River

A heat wave scorching Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley is causing the Fraser River to rise, prompting an advisory from the province.

On Monday, after a weekend of record-breaking temperatures, the River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory.

"The Fraser River is beginning to rise in response to accelerated snowmelt due to hot temperatures over the weekend," the advisory says.

"The river is expected to experience an ongoing rising trend throughout this week, and likely into next week, as hot temperatures continue to melt the mountain snowpack in the Fraser River headwaters."

The risk of major flooding is currently low, the advisory says, with some minor flooding possible in low-lying areas.

People are being urged stay back from potentially unstable banks and fast-moving water. Swimming, boating and other recreational activities are discouraged due to a heightened risk of drowning, even among strong swimmers.

The City of New Westminster has issued a statement, asking residents to be cautious, particularly in waterfront parks and neighbourhoods. Those with pets are being told to keep them out of the river and those who live in buildings with underground parking lots are also being warned of the possibility of "flooding and seepage."