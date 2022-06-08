High streamflow advisory issued for areas along B.C.'s lower Fraser River
Increasing snowmelt and wet weather have led to a high streamflow advisory for several communities in British Columbia along the lower Fraser River.
The River Forecast Centre says the advisory applies to areas from Quesnel downstream, including Big Bar, Boston Bar and the Fraser Valley from Hope to the ocean.
It says water flow in headwater tributaries is expected to make its way into the lower part of the Fraser at Hope and downstream over the next three days.
Moderate rainfall forecast for Thursday is expected to increase local inflow, and the centre says the flow may remain high over the next few weeks or even longer.
It says that during that period, the river will remain vulnerable to extreme weather events, especially heavy rainfall or extreme heat.
However, it says that while forecasts are not indicating extreme heat, unsettled weather with rain in the Interior is anticipated to continue.
“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period,” it says in the written advisory.
The B.C. government is telling residents of flood-prone areas to be prepared for any flooding by storing valuable and important documents in watertight containers or on a tall shelf or upper floor.
It's also asking people to understand that while no major flooding is expected as rivers start to rise, minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
The high streamflow advisory is the lowest of three levels issued by the River Forecast Centre. A flood watch follows an advisory and indicates river levels may exceed the bank and flooding may occur. A flood warning suggests an evacuation alert may be issued, followed by an evacuation order, meaning people must immediately leave their property.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022
