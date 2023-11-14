VANCOUVER
Vancouver

High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say

A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.

Randall Hopley was arrested on the Downtown Eastside, the Vancouver Police Department said in a media release.

The search for Hopley began on Nov. 4, when police say he left his halfway house and cut off his ankle monitor. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

"Hopley has a history of sexual assault, assault and property crime convictions,” the VPD said in a statement when the search began. “He has committed three offences of a sexual nature against children in the past.”

The 58-year-old was facing two charges of breaching a supervision order, with a trial set to begin Nov. 6.

In January, the National Parole Board had made a recommendation to the attorney general that Hopley be charged criminally for his non-compliance after being allegedly found at a public library computer within arm’s reach of children.

A report on his behaviour noted “Your release in the community has been marred by suspensions and breaches and you do not appear to understand or appreciate your risk level.”

A previous warning about Hopley from 2019 noted that he was convicted of snatching a sleeping three-year-old boy from a Sparwood, B.C., home back in 2011.

Hopley is now in custody in Vancouver, and police are expected to update the media and the public Tuesday afternoon.

