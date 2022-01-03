'High avalanche hazard' prompts closures of 2 B.C. highways

Drivers may have been forced to take alternate routes through B.C. Monday as a risk of avalanche prompted multiple closures.

The provincial Transportation Ministry advised those taking Highway 1 that a stretch between Spuzzum and Boston Bar was closed due to what it called "high avalanche hazard."

The section of highway was previously closed at Yale, according to DriveBC.

Also on the Trans-Canada Highway, avalanche control work was being conducted in two places.

Work was expected to start at noon between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and the Clanwilliam Bridge, near Revelstoke.

The estimated time of reopening given early Monday afternoon was 2 p.m. PT.

And another spot near Golden, between Donald Upper Road and the Mount Hunter Bridge, was closed for similar work, with an estimated time of reopening at 3 p.m. MST.

On Highway 31, a travel advisory is in effect and a section between Lardeau and Argenta Road was closed in both directions Monday. This too was due to high avalanche hazard.

Those who rely on either highway are advised to monitor DriveBC for the latest updates.

More than two dozen weather alerts were issued by Environment Canada Monday for parts of the province, several of which were snowfall warnings.