B.C. election campaign officially underway

    The British Columbia election campaign is set to officially start today, with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issuing the writ for the Oct. 19 vote.

    The date, however, didn't deter political leaders from getting a head start on the campaign.

    NDP Leader David Eby began his campaign early Friday by getting on the party's bus and heading straight to the Metro Vancouver city of Surrey, which is expected to be a major battleground for the New Democrats and B.C. Conservatives.

    Eby and the NDP's campaign bus will be making several Lower Mainland stops today on the first full day of campaigning.

    B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad starts his campaign at Vancouver's CRAB park, where the city recently spent thousands cleaning up a homeless camp, and he'll be at an election rally on Vancouver Island later today.

    Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is in Victoria for what the party says will be its largest canvassing effort to date to connect with voters.

