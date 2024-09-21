Nanaimo man's death ruled a homicide: RCMP

A man who was found dead behind a curling rink in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed.

In an update on the case Saturday, the Nanaimo RCMP also identified the man as 42-year-old Lee Harland and released photos of him.

Homicide victim Lee Harland is seen in a surveillance image taken "several days before his death," according to the Nanaimo RCMP. Harland’s body was found on Sept. 12 in a wooded area next to railway tracks near Kennedy Street and Comox Road, according to Mounties.

Police say Harland had no fixed address and “was living a transient lifestyle and would frequent homeless encampments throughout Nanaimo.”

To help their homicide investigation, police are asking anyone who recently contacted Harland to call the detachment and are appealing for dash camera video of the area from Sept. 9 to 12.

The Nanaimo RCMP can be reached at 250-754-2345.

The area where Lee Harland's body was found is seen in this image handed out by the Nanaimo RCMP.