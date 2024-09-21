Overnight fire destroys rural Surrey home

No one was injured when a large fire destroyed a home in a rural part of Surrey overnight.

Crews were called to the scene on 164 Street near 52 Avenue along the Serpentine River around 10 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a large house "fully engulfed" in flames, according to Greg McRobbie, assistant chief of operations for Surrey Fire Service.

Responding crews quickly raised the call to a second alarm, and firefighters battled the blaze from the exterior because of a wall collapse that made it unsafe to enter the structure, McRobbie said.

A total of 28 firefighters responded on seven trucks, but additional staff were needed to operate five water shuttle trucks, as the fire occurred in an area without any nearby fire hydrants.

McRobbie said crews cleared the scene around 6 a.m. Saturday, and there was no evidence found to indicate the blaze was suspicious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with a fire inspector likely to visit the property on Monday, the assistant chief said.

He added that no one was home when the fire broke out, and crews have not heard any indication of how many people will be displaced or need emergency support services as a result of the blaze.

The burned home is seen on Saturday morning. (CTV News)