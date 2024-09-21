Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island

A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society says the male Steller sea lion was first spotted in March, with a “deeply embedded” packing band around its neck.

The animal was freed from the “life-threatening” situation on Tuesday, with help from Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Marine Education and Research Society, the VAMMR said.

The rescue team persevered through heavy rain and high tides, finding the sea lion on a rocky outcrop at Plumper Island, near Port McNeil.

VAMMR veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena sedated the sea lion, and then rescuers flew a drone to track the animal as it entered the water.

A sea lion is detangled in this image handed out by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society.The aquarium says Haulena is the only vet in Canada, and one of few globally, who is qualified to perform the procedure that involves using a dart to administer the sedation medication.

A team in one boat reached the sea lion and removed the packing band, then rescuers on a second vessel administered reversal drugs to wake the animal up.

The aquarium says the “massive” sea lion swam away freely after about six minutes.

Dr. Marty Haulena is seen during a sea lion rescue operation in this image handed out by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society.“This disentanglement would not have been possible without the diligent reporting by the north island community and the vital support from DFO and MERS,” said Haulena in a media release Friday. “While this rescue is important, it’s only a small part of the solution. We need to focus on preventing marine debris from reaching the ocean in the first place.”

The rescue society estimates more than 400 sea lions in B.C. are currently entangled in debris including rope, nets, packing bands and fishing lines.

“If left untreated, these entanglements often result in a prolonged and painful death,” the VAMMR wrote.

“Ongoing collaboration between response organizations, government partners, and local communities is vital for future efforts to protect these animals.”