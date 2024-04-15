Heroic bystanders recognized for saving Vancouver man's life

A group of good Samaritans were recognized on Monday for helping save a Vancouver man’s life earlier this year.

Jayson Louie was playing hockey at the PNE Agrodome in February when he started to feel unwell.

"I said out loud that I didn't feel well, and then I slowly sat to the ground and then I collapsed over,” he recounted. “I really don't remember what happened in those few seconds after."

Those few seconds were when bystanders jumped in to start CPR. That’s when Mike Nasr, an employee of the PNE, overheard what was unfolding on his radio and ran over to help.

"He had no pulse, he wasn't breathing, you know it didn't look really good,” said Nasr.

He helped to administer an automated electric defibrillator (AED) while others called 911.

Louie was then rushed to hospital, later finding out he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

On Monday, the group was recognized by BC Emergency Health Services (BCHES) for their heroism.

Brian Twaites, a public information officer with BCEHS, says the situation serves as an important reminder for everyone to have CPR and first aid training.

"Without those people stepping up and doing early CPR and in this case as well with an automated defibrillator, these people survive because of their efforts, so we really want to recognize the public that step up and help out,” said Twaites.

But the most surprising twist to the entire story is that this wasn’t the first time Nasr had jumped in to help this exact family, also at the Agrodome.

"It was a bit of a crazy situation,” said Nasr. "I kind of looked at both of them, and thought yeah, they do look familiar."

That’s because Nasr had jumped into action to help Louie’s dad almost exactly two years ago, also when he was playing hockey.

"With my father it was just as the game had ended and we never actually left the bench,” said Jayson Louie.

His father Harry was also rushed to hospital after Nasr had stepped in to help.

"I'm glad that it was here and there was people here to help,” said Harry Louie.

On Monday the trio were all smiles, feeling fortunate and thankful to be able to share their stories.

"People don't realize that as the time ticks down, how much of a less chance that the person has to survive, so at the end of the day I'm just grateful for everything turning out positive,” said Nasr.

The PNE says in light of both incidents that it has secured a fifteenth AED, which will be put in its security patrol vehicle for rapid deployment.