Here's when the Cambie Street Bridge is closing for an overnight film shoot

The Cambie Street Bridge is seen in an undated file image. The Cambie Street Bridge is seen in an undated file image.
The filming of a "major motion picture" will require a Vancouver bridge to be closed overnight this week, according to the city.

The city did not say anything about what is being filmed but filming for "Tron: Ares" – the third installment in the film series – reportedly shut down the bridge last month.

The Cambie Street Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, an information bulletin says, adding that drivers, pedestrians and cyclists who need to get to and from downtown should plan an alternate route and expect delays. Buses will also be detoured.

"Residents may notice noise from drones and lights from cranes, which will be used during filming," a statement says.

"The city strongly supports Vancouver’s thriving film and TV industry, which creates major economic and community benefits for local residents and businesses."

