Here's how much it's expected to rain at the start of the week in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley residents are in for a soggy start to their week as a rainfall warning from Environment Canada says a storm moves through the region.

The rainfall warning, issued Sunday and extended through Monday, predicts 50 to 80 millimetres could fall throughout the day and into the evening.

While the warning is in place for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley, the North Shore, Tri-Cities and the western Fraser Valley north of the Fraser River are expected to be impacted the most. Howe Sound will also see significant rain, the warning said.

"A storm moving across the region will result in a long period of rain beginning tonight and easing Tuesday morning. The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains," Environment Canada's statement said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Even after the warning ends, Metro Vancouver is expected to see quite a bit of rain through the rest of the week. Wednesday might provide a break, with a mix of sun and cloud currently in the forecast for that day.

Temperatures are predicted to stay steady, with highs of 9 or 11 C each day. It's not expected to get colder than 6 C until the weekend.