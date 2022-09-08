'Her presence touched entire generations': B.C. reaction to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Officials and royal-watchers in British Columbia are looking back on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact her presence had on Canadians.
The Queen, who was the longest-serving British Monarch and Canadian head of state, died Thursday at the age of 96, hours after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle with her family by her side.
Premier John Horgan said in a statement the Queen "will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people."
"The Queen held a special place in her heart for British Columbia. We were honoured to host the Queen seven times, six as reigning monarch. With each visit, the Queen brought British Columbians together in common purpose," Horgan said.
"Our thoughts are with all members of The Royal Family."
B.C. Lt-Gov. Janet Austin also released a statement after the Queen's death was announced.
"The long and steadfast reign of Her Majesty The Queen endured for seven decades. Her presence touched entire generations of Canadian families," Austin's statement said.
"The impact of the reign of Her Majesty cannot be understated; the passing of this Queen represents the end of an era defined by its longevity and her ceaseless service.
"On behalf of all British Columbians, I extend my great sympathies to The Royal Family."
QUEEN'S IMPACT IN B.C.
Sarika Bose, a royal expert from the University of British Columbia, said on CTV Morning Live Thursday the fact immediate family rushed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland suggested the seriousness of the situation hours before her death was announced.
Bose explained there is an immediate process that would have been followed, including the family bowing to Prince Charles, kissing his hand and acknowledging him as King immediately.
"The prime minister of England will be one of the first to know the news," she said.
Other procedures would include the ringing of bells across the nation, Bose said, adding a funeral would eventually take place in Westminster Abbey.
"She has always been there for so many of us," Bose said, acknowledging that for many, the Queen is the only British monarch they've known in their lives.
"There's a think this sense there's always been this presence in many people's lives, whether you liked her or not, whether you agreed that the monarchy should exist or not, the reality is that she has been around for a very long time … she's part of the landscape of our lives, even at the very background of our lives for many of us."
QUEEN'S VISITS TO B.C.
The Queen last visited B.C. in 2002, as part of her Golden Jubilee to celebrate her 50th year as reigning monarch.
She and Prince Philip toured Canada over 12 days and, as part of that trip, visited B.C.'s legislative assembly.
While there, the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Window was unveiled in the Hall of Honour. It was designed to celebrate the occasion.
The official Opposition, the BC Liberals, described the Queen's warm presence during her visits.
“I was so honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to meet her two decades ago when she visited our province," a statement from Kevin Falcon said.
“The joy she took in participating in the ceremonial puck drop at GM Place alongside Wayne Gretzky in 2002 made an unforgettable and lasting impression on me."
The Queen also visited B.C. in 1994 for the Commonwealth Games in Victoria and went to the Canadian Forces Base in Comox and Prince George.
She visited the province numerous other times, including in 1987, 1983, 1971 and 1959.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
BREAKING | 'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Vancouver Island
-
From Nanaimo bathtub races to Victoria parades: Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's visits to Vancouver Island
People across the world are commemorating the life of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96. The British and Canadian head of state was respected by many people across the world, and made seven official trips to Vancouver Island, six of which occurred during her 70 years on the throne.
-
Historic property destroyed by fire in Cumberland, B.C.
Fire crews had their hands full during a chaotic fire scene at a community park in Cumberland Thursday night. The blaze resulted in a destroyed barn, a handful of torched vehicles, a heavily damaged house and several scorched trees.
-
'A bit haunting': Vancouver Island divers help locate crashed WWII bomber in Newfoundland
Two divers from Vancouver Island have been exploring parts of the East Coast that very few Canadians will ever see. Divers Maxwel Hohn and Russell Clark, from the Comox Valley, are part of an international team that reached the underwater crash site of a Second World War bomber in Gander Lake, Newfoundland.
Calgary
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Toronto
-
Here are all of the times Queen Elizabeth II visited Toronto
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on Thursday after reigning the monarch for the longest spanning period in Britain’s history.
-
Doug Ford, John Tory pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as 'beacon of eloquence'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory are paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty” following her death at age 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Quebec
Over her 70 years on the throne, she has visited Canada several times on royal tours, including many stops in Quebec. The last time she visited the belle province was in 1992.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
IN PICTURES:
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
'These acts of violence have to stop': James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders speak
The leader of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured spoke to media Thursday afternoon.
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
'These acts of violence have to stop': James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders speak
The leader of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured spoke to media Thursday afternoon.
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Atlantic
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
-
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
London, Ont. reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
The Canadian flag at London City Hall will be lowered to half-mast to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
-
Inflation delays low-income housing project in Sudbury
Soaring costs is causing delays in the construction of a low-income housing project on Sparks Street in Greater Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Local monarchists remember Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death reverberates around the world, Waterloo region monarchists are remembering their encounters with the Queen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Police release photos of Ezra Avenue party
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several individuals caught on camera in connection to a destructive gathering along Ezra Avenue.