Hells Angel sentenced to 3 years behind bars after B.C. drug bust

A full-patch member of the Hells Angels has been sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing the proceeds of crime, B.C.'s anti-gang unit announced Friday.

Maple Ridge resident Courtney Lafreniere, 42, was among seven men charged in early 2020 following an investigation into an inter-provincial drug trafficking organization.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said Lafreniere pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000 last September, and was handed his sentence Thursday.

Lafrienere is from the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club's Haney Chapter, according to authorities.

Three other men have pleaded guilty in connection with what the CFSEU-BC described as a "large-scale" drug trafficking investigation, which led to the seizure of guns and drugs, including fentanyl.

Last May 31, Oakley Charest pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and Matthew Shaw pleaded guilty to possession for the purposes of trafficking. Jonathan Lutar pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Sept. 25.