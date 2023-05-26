Helicopter in downtown Vancouver Friday to replace Shaw Tower sign

Shaw Tower in Vancouver is seen at night in March 2019. (shutterstock.com) Shaw Tower in Vancouver is seen at night in March 2019. (shutterstock.com)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener