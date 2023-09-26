Vancouver

Helicopter carrying multiple people crashes near Prince George, B.C.

Breaking

A helicopter with "multiple people on board" crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The RCMP, in a statement, confirmed that the crash happened at 7:45 a.m. near the Purden Ski Hill. However, a spokesperson for the Prince George detachment said it is too early to provide details about the conditions of the pilot and passengers.

"The extent of their injuries is currently unknown," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper wrote, adding that drivers in the area are being asked to make way for first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

