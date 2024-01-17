Hearbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
Sarah Blyth-Gerzak shared a series of imaged Wednesday morning, taken as she walked the streets to show that people are still being left alone and vulnerable to the extreme winter weather despite Vancouver having activated shelters and warming centres.
"You can say everything that you want, but really what it comes down to is, I think, people really only believe what they can actually see with their eyes. So it's important to document things with photos or video just to show this is what's actually happening."
"I can tell you right now, with what's happening outside, there's no way that this is not going to be reflected in deaths," she added.
Mayor Ken Sim posted to social media as a storm forecast to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow was set to descend on the South Coast, sharing a list of locations in the city that offer some reprieve from the harsh conditions.
"If you find yourself without shelter, we've opened additional spaces and warming centers. Your safety is our top priority – please come inside and stay warm," he wrote.
That, Blyth-Gerzak says, is nowhere near good enough. The extreme weather shelters don’t allow people to stay there during the day and have capacity limits, the warming centres are similarly almost exclusively open overnight.
"I've been talking to people over the past couple of days about their experiences and they're having trouble getting into shelters, they're going to shelters and they're stuck in the lineups, they're full, they go from place to place and they're ending up walking around in the snow," she said.
"People should have a place to go to be warm all day until we find other solutions. There is a bunch of housing coming online, which is great. But in the meantime, we can't have people lying around outside in the snow and dying."
While non-profits and individuals have stepped up their outreach – bringing people inside when it's possible and handing out sleeping bags, clothing, blankets and hand warmers when it's not – Blyth-Gerzak says she wants to see "boots on the ground" from the city instead of posts to social media and press releases.
"They should be driving trucks around. They should be looking for people in alleys and on the street, making sure that they're not under a pile of snow," she said.
"It's just not enough to tell people to get themselves inside. It's just not enough."
A recent report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says cases of hypothermia and frostbite among people who are homeless have been "increasing in all regional health authorities over the past decade, and especially the past two years."
Being exposed to cold temperatures and snowy or wet conditions for prolonged periods of time is the main risk factor for hypothermia and other cold-related injuries, the BCCDC says, adding that other risk factors render people more vulnerable, such as substance use, disability, and diseases like diabetes.
"(People experiencing homelessness) are often coping with more than one of these risk factors, further compounded by prevalent issues such as malnourishment and inadequate winter clothing, and as a result (they) are often most at-risk of death or injury during cold weather," the report says.
The 2023 Metro Vancouver homeless count found 4,821 people who had no place to live in the region – a 32 per cent increase since 2020. The number of people "unsheltered" and living on the streets, in a vehicle, in a tent or other makeshift structure rose from 1,029 to 1,461. The Homelessness Services Association of B.C. said the totals in its report represented an "absolute minimum number of people" who were homeless in the region on the day of the count.
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report published last year by the BC Coroners Service revealed.
At least 342 homeless people died in 2022. Between 2015 and 2020, the annual average was 143 deaths. For the past two years, the average count more than doubled to 305.
CTV News has contacted the City of Vancouver to ask if any additional measures are being taken in the wake of the snowstorm, including an increase in outreach or the opening up of additional spaces. This story will be updated if a response is received.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Road report: Crashes snarl traffic on B.C.'s South Coast during snowstorm
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Thousands without power amid B.C. snowstorm
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
Immigration department says 144 Gazans on track to come to Canada, pending biometrics
Ottawa has processed visa applications for 144 people in the Gaza Strip, putting them on track to be reunited with extended family members in Canada -- as long as they can make it across the border for biometric screening and final approval.
opinion The level of detail we know about King Charles' health is unusual. Why it was released
The surprise health news of two senior royal members raises concerns -- but also questions -- about what happens to all planned events they were to soon attend. On CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about who might take their place, and why such detailed information about the King was made public.
Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
What you need to know to prepare for 2024 tax-filing season
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Road report: Crashes snarl traffic on B.C.'s South Coast during snowstorm
Many commuters faced long delays as snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast on Wednesday, with accidents reported on several major routes.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Thousands without power amid B.C. snowstorm
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in British Columbia were without electricity Wednesday morning as a heavy snowstorm downed trees and transmission lines across the province.
-
B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.
Calgary
-
Alberta health experts urge caution as Canada sees record number of invasive Strep A infections
Canada's public health agency (PHAC) has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections across the country, sparking major concerns from Alberta infectious disease experts and pharmacists.
-
Another person charged in violent NE clash as task force wraps up investigation
Calgary police say a special task force created to investigate a violent clash along Falconridge Boulevard N.E. has wrapped up with one more person facing charges.
-
'Pink is the new black': Hitmen set to debut third jerseys Sunday against Prince Albert
Pink is the new black for the Calgary Hitmen.
Edmonton
-
Fires at Beaumont showhome, new house part of Edmonton extortion scheme: sources
Two suspected arsons in Beaumont are believed to be linked to a homebuilder extortion scheme in Edmonton, sources say.
-
Alberta opens new support centre in Edmonton for people living in encampments
The province has opened a new support centre in Edmonton with the goal of helping people living in encampments.
-
Edmonton realtors expect 'stability and growth' for residential sales, prices in 2024
Prices and the number of sales and new listings in Edmonton's housing market will all rise in 2024, a group representing the city's realtors said Wednesday after presenting its annual housing forecast at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Toronto
-
'Very aggressive, terrifying situation': Ontario family kidnapped, robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
-
‘You trashed your car by the way:’ Police release video showing arrest of suspected impaired driver
York police have released new video footage showing the arrest of an impaired driver who was spotted travelling in the wrong direction with two punctured tires on New Year’s Eve.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bill 96: Group seeking injunction against Quebec's French-language law
A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec housing board estimates rent increase of 4 per cent in 2024
Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) issued its new guidelines for rent calculations on Wednesday, estimating landlords will raise the rent of unheated dwellings by 4 per cent in 2024.
-
Family hopes former Cree grand chief's long stay in Montreal ER hallway spurs change
The family of a Cree elder who recently spent four days in a Montreal hospital hallway said Wednesday they hope sharing his experience might spur change for the treatment of patients in Quebec emergency rooms.
Winnipeg
-
Peter Nygard's lawyer withdraws from case, cites 'fundamental breakdown' of relationship
The lawyer representing former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has withdrawn his representation in both Manitoba and Ontario citing a fundamental breakdown of their relationship.
-
Cold weather created difficulties for firefighters during pair of Winnipeg blazes
Winnipeg firefighters were faced with an extra set of challenges while attacking a pair of fires on Wednesday morning due to the frigid temperatures.
-
Crash involving school bus, semi briefly closes Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba
A crash involving a school bus carrying students and a semi has closed traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of Winnipeg on Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
Sask. teachers start new 5-day countdown to job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has started the clock ticking on a five-day countdown to further job action, but it's not saying if members will walk off the job.
-
Saskatoon father and son basketball legacy shines in triumphant BRIT final
In a rare all-Saskatchewan final last weekend at the Bedford Road Invitational Tournament, the Walter Murray Marauders, led by Coach Scott Hawley, secured a victory against Holy Cross.
Regina
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
Employee at Regina 'children's entertainment business' accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls
A 54-year-old man is facing multiple sexual related charges after allegedly assaulting two minors while working at a children's entertainment business in Regina.
-
After a brief reprieve, extreme cold warnings return to central, southern Sask.
A day after they ended, extreme cold warnings are back for much of central and southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to meet 2026 targets for daycare under federal funding deal: officials
Nova Scotia Education Department officials say the province is on track to meet a target of 9,500 new daycare spaces by March 2026 under an agreement with the federal government.
-
Halifax to no longer test ice thickness of ponds, lakes
The Halifax Regional Municipality will no longer be testing the thickness of ice on lakes due to the changing climate.
-
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
London
-
'It shouldn’t be happening': Seniors facing extreme cold in London, Ont.
The extreme cold is impacting all facets of life in the Forest City. But perhaps no group more than those experiencing homelessness — it is a fact not lost to residents of a street in the Argyle District of London.
-
London Children’s Museum appealing for support to complete construction of new space at 100 Kellogg Lane
The London Children’s Museum is on journey, moving to a new location at 100 Kellogg Lane in London, Ont.
-
Suspects steal firearms during break and enter, Waterloo, Ont. man, woman facing charges
A man and woman from Waterloo are facing a slew of weapons charges after they allegedly broke into a north London, Ont. residence earlier this month and stole a number of firearms.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Body found behind dumpster off Frood Road in Sudbury, police investigating sudden death
Police and paramedics were called to Ghandi Lane and Frood Road on Wednesday afternoon after a body was found behind a dumpster and officials say a sudden death investigation is underway.
-
Another crash on Highway 11 involving a transport near Burk's Falls
Multiple crashes involving commercial vehicles up and down Highway 11 both north and south of North Bay are keeping police busy and traffic backed up.
-
Highway 11 reopened from North Bay to Cobalt after transport, school bus crash
Highway 11 is reopened between 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores and Thibeault Hill in North Bay on Wednesday morning following a crash between a transport and school bus.
Kitchener
-
'This crime has ruined me': Victims of doula defrauder speak in court
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.
-
'Going to be one of the best summers': A first look at The Boathouse redevelopment in Kitchener
Following construction delays, redevelopment work is underway on The Boathouse in Kitchener.
-
Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.