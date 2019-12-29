VANCOUVER -- With heads bowed in a moment of silence, friends paused to remember Ivan Young Sunday morning.

Young was killed Christmas Day doing his favourite ride up Cypress Mountain. His family was told he was hit by a car just before noon while turning left to cross the road. Emergency crews performed CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Vancouver Police have not released details on the collision and have not said whether charges would be recommended against the driver.

“The police investigation is a long process and we’re not going to have answers for a very long time,” Young's lifelong friend Chris Lee told those assembled Sunday.

Young belonged to three different Vancouver cycling groups and members from all of them gathered in Vancouver's Olympic Village to share stories of their friend, ahead of a memorial ride.

“He was one of the older members among our group and we nicknamed him ‘Uncle Ivan’,” David Tam said.

Young was a family man, a great rider and a gifted musician.

“Last summer we stopped on a ride to Mount Seymour and he played the public piano there while the rest of us stood around and sang badly,” said Mark Ellis. Ellis knew Young through Le Peloton Cycling Club. “We’re the old white guys he rides with.”

“He filled so many roles and you’re not aware of all those things until, of course, he’s gone,” Ellis said at the gathering. “For us, it leaves such a huge void.”

The memorial ride left from Olympic Village and finished in Stanley Park, where a group photo was taken with Cypress Mountain as the backdrop.

“I think the ride was really good I think it was a really good turnout,” said Henry Nguyen. “I think it’s a testament to Uncle Ivan’s engagement in the cycling community. He brought a lot of different groups of people together.”

“He’s touched every one of our lives in many ways,” Daniel Barton said.

For participants, the ride wasn’t only about remembering their friend. It was also to send a message about safety. That message was expressed by Young’s friend Bill McNaughton.

“There are so many more people who ride bikes in Vancouver now and we have to coexist with all the cars that are on the road and if the riders ride safe and drivers drive safe there shouldn’t be a problem.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung