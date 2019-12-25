VANCOUVER -- A cyclist is dead after a serious collision on Cypress Bowl Road in West Vancouver Wednesday.

West Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Kevin Goodmurphy told CTV News Vancouver the victim of the Christmas Day crash was a Vancouver man in his 40s.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver a call came in for a crash involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist at 12:15 p.m.

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but no patients were transported, EHS said.

The incident closed the mountain road's northbound lanes for several hours.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Goodmurphy said the scene was "very active." He said police had called in a collision reconstruction analyst to deal with what he called "a very serious" motor vehicle accident.

Video from the scene showed a red-framed bicycle leaning up against the outside of the concrete barrier that marks the shoulder of the road. Opposite the bicycle on the other side of the road, a grey sedan could be seen covered in police tape.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a spokesperson for WVPD said Cypress Bowl Road had reopened and traffic was getting through in both directions.