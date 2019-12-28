VANCOUVER -- Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of a Vancouver man who was killed while cycling Cypress Bowl Road on Christmas Day, a ride he's done hundreds of times before, they said.

Ivan Young is being remembered as an "experienced and safe cyclist," who found his passion for riding in his teenage years.

"All in the riding community have lost a friend and ambassador for the sport," wrote family friends on behalf of the family in a statement to CTV News.

On Wednesday morning, Young set off to do his favourite ride to Cypress Mountain, according to friends.

He was completing the Festive 500, a popular seasonal challenge to ride 500 km in the eight days between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Over the past three years, he had ridden over 22,000 km annually, including going up Cypress 100 times in 2018. It was a goal he had set for himself, they said.

"Ivan was fueled by his passion for cycling yet he was humble in nature," the statement read. "He was typically the first and last to complete a climb because after finishing, he would head back down to shepherd the last riders up safely, starting up a conversation to distract them from the pain they were going through."

They said he was always focused on safety and ready to fix a flat tire or help a fellow rider in need.

Although Young was only in his 40s, friends said he recently retired early to spend more time with his family.

"Ivan was so much more than an avid cyclist: he was a husband, a loving father of two, a friend, a gifted pianist, an active member of his church, a great community member and a citizen who was always willing to help."

First responders were called to the crash shortly after noon on Wednesday. Police said a collision reconstruction analyst was also called to deal with a "very serious" incident.

West Vancouver Police have not released details on the collision and have not said whether charges would be recommended against the driver.

In the meantime, friends are planning a memorial ride to celebrate Young's love for riding and to raise awareness about road safety.